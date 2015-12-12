Brands are using Periscope at the expense of Twitter's other video app Vine

The top brands on Twitter are using the company’s standalone live streaming app Periscope at the expense of its other sister video app Vine, according to analysis from social media analytics company Socialbakers.

The company analysed the 383 brands with the highest follower count on Twitter and studied whether they had posted one or more pieces of content on Periscope, Vine, and independent video streaming app Meerkat.

Here’s what happened between March and November this year.

Periscope has shot up in popularity among the top brands on Twitter, while usage of Vine and Meerkat has dropped. Meerkat was merely a blip and brands were using Periscope more in November than they were Vine.

Meerkat launched in February 2015, Periscope launched in March 2015, and Vine launched in January 2013.

Socialbakers founder and chairman Jan Rezab said it’s remarkable how quickly Periscope has soared.

He told us: “Social live streaming platforms, and live streaming in general, is a very new thing. Whereas many of the traditional social networks were later to the game to bring instant live streaming functionalities to users, new services like Periscope have already had a huge penetration — seeing use by over 15% of the top largest brands on Twitter. This is huge adoption considering how tricky live video actually is, and how slow and cautious companies normally are when adopting new formats and features.”

It’s perhaps all the more surprising considering that there are only 10 million users on Periscope, according to most recently-released figures (in August.)

The fact that brands have jumped in to trial the live streaming service so quickly should make Twitter confident for when it decides to introduce advertising to the app. The userbase may be a lot smaller than the official Twitter app, but it’s clear that brands are already finding some value from it, which could help the company charge marketers higher ad rates.

