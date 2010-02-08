Social Today Is Where Search Was In 1999: A Spam Filled Mess

:



The online social landscape today sort of feels to me like search did in 1999.

It’s a mess, but we don’t complain much about it because we don’t know there’s a better way.

Everything is decentralized, and no one is working to centralize stuff. I’ve got photos on Flickr, Posterous and Facebook (and even a few on MySpace), reviews on Yelp (but movie reviews on Flixster), location on Foursquare, Loopt and Gowalla, status updates on Facebook and Twitter, and videos on YouTube. Etc.

