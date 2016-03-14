11 simple social skills that will make you more likable

Andreas Rentz/Getty Don’t underestimate the power of smiling.

Being likable is entirely under your control. All it takes is the ability to pick up a few key social skills that build emotional intelligence.

To help you out, we sifted through the Quora thread, “What are useful social skills that can be picked up quickly?” and highlighted our favourite answers.

Here are eleven simple ways to start crafting a “million-dollar personality” and be the most likable person in the room:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.