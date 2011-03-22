Use Wantlet To Let Your Friends Help You Make Purchasing Decisions

Back in the 1980s when I worked in retail I noticed that people were influenced by other people in their purchasing decisions. Many times people would change their decisions simply because the person next to them decided on a different camera. We are, even as adults, influenced by what others near us buy.



So that’s why I was interested in Wantlet, which mixes social influence into shopping decisions. You ask your friends whether you should buy a Nikon or Canon camera, or if you are a woman, whether this dress or that dress is better.

Wantlet helps out by providing a way to get feedback from other people. Here Kristian Luoma, head of product, shows it to me. Will you use a system like this? Or, will you wait for your friends to tell you to get on it first?





