Social Shopping Outfit EMW Swaps CEOs

Entertainment Media Works, the Flatiron-based company that runs a series of “social shopping” ventures, has replaced former CEO Ashley Heather with HBO exec Steven Rosenberg. Steven was most recently running international for Time Warner’s (TWX) pay cable flagship; no word on Ashley’s next move.
EMW runs multiple companies based on the notion that consumers want to buy the same stuff that celebrities do; it operates companies like StarStyle, which tells customers what clothing or accessories stars wear in TV shows or videos, and where to buy it. The company has raised $10 million to date; Granite Ventures is the principal VC.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.