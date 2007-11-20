Social Shopping Outfit EMW Swaps CEOs

Entertainment Media Works, the Flatiron-based company that runs a series of “social shopping” ventures, has replaced former CEO Ashley Heather with HBO exec Steven Rosenberg. Steven was most recently running international for Time Warner’s (TWX) pay cable flagship; no word on Ashley’s next move.

EMW runs multiple companies based on the notion that consumers want to buy the same stuff that celebrities do; it operates companies like StarStyle, which tells customers what clothing or accessories stars wear in TV shows or videos, and where to buy it. The company has raised $10 million to date; Granite Ventures is the principal VC.

