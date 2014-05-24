Social Services Minister: The Best Way To Get The Job You Want Is To Have A Job

Christopher Furlong/ Getty

If young unemployed people want a job, first they need to take any job or do a course says Social Services Minister Kevin Andrews.

While many unemployed youth will face six months without the dole, thanks to welfare changes made in the federal budget, Andrews says “it’s not as if people have got no options”, referring to the exemptions for people who are in training, have a disability or have children.

“What we’re saying is, well, if you go and participate in a training or a study program, then you’re eligible for a whole range of things,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“They could do a further training program whilst they are looking for work [or] many people take a job which is not the job they really want, just to get a job and get going.

“The best way to get the job you want is to have a job in the first place.”

Fifty different government payments have come under review since the federal government announced a fortnight ago, with most due to be implemented in 2015.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.