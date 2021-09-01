Social Security will start to run out of funding for full payments in 2034, a year earlier than predicted due to the pandemic

Undated handout photo show counterfeit social security cards that were confiscated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during worksite investigations in San Diego, California. Reuters/Ho New

Social Security is set to run out of funds for full payments in 2034, a year earlier than the previously predicted 2035, according to a new report from the US Treasury Department.

If no action is taken by 2034 to shore up the fund, “the combined funds’ reserves will become depleted and continuing tax income will be sufficient to pay 78 percent of scheduled benefits,” the report said.

The report blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession for moving up the date that full payments will stop.

