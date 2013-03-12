Hacker Leaks Sensitive Information Of Top Government Officials And Celebrities

This Joker-esque picture appears on the site above 17 links with the names of top officials and celebrities.

Photo: exposed.su

A hacker has published what appears to be private information — including Social Security numbers — of celebrities and potentially of top government officials, Anthony McCartney of The Associated Press reports.The website — first published on RT — lists Social Security numbers attributed to first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as celebrities including Jay-Z (aka Shawn Carter), Ashton Kutcher, Donald Trump, and others.



From AP:

Social Security numbers posted on [Mel] Gibson, Jay-Z and others matched records in public databases.

The other public figures whose names appear on the site are LAPD Chief Charlie Beck (with references to ex-cop Chris Dorner), FBI Director Robert Mueller, Attorney General Eric Holder, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sarah Palin, Beyoncé Knowles, Hulk Hogan, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Britney Spears.

The leaker appears to be adding names as time goes on — Trump and Spears weren’t there at first, and pages for Hogan (aka Terry Bollea) and Palin arose around 21:00 EST. Pages for the first lady and Arnold Schwarzenegger popped up sometime after that.

All of the pages list a date of birth, SS number, previous addresses, and phone numbers under a customised picture (some have music). All of the pages — except those on Biden, Clinton, and Trump — link to a credit report. AP notes that “several of the purported credit reports appear to have been generated last week.”

From Mike Roe Of Southern California Public Radio:

The website … is registered under the .su country code, which was originally created for the Soviet Union. Swiss security blog abuse.ch notes that top-level domain has been increasingly used by cybercriminals.

Frank Preciado, assistant officer in charge at the LAPD online section, told the AP that the postings are illegal and that the information (about Beck and perhaps others) was likely taken from a secure database of city employees.

The Hacker’s Twitter handle tweeted the website and a message that Google translates from Russian to English as “Hello world, we are exposed[su]. Our goal is to show you all that this is only one of a few tricks up his sleeve lone wolves.” RT calls it in “bad Russian.”

We held off on this story earlier because of the gravity and lack of confirmation. At this point we know that the credit reports seem new, Beyonce’s number was registered to a “business management firm for entertainers,” and the SS numbers of “Gibson, Jay-Z and others matched records in public databases.”

