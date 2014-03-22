This Is When You're Going To Die

Everyone will die someday, and it is only a question of when.

Through the power of actuarial estimates, it is possible to figure out approximately how long you are likely to live. We made a set of charts, based on data from the Social Security Administration’s cohort life tables, that show, given your gender and current age, the probability that you will reach some particular later age.

Naturally, these are based on averages for a particular age group — health conditions and lifestyle choices like diet, exercise, and smoking can vastly alter one’s life expectancy.

Regardless, this is important information for anyone who has to think about things like retirement and estate planning.

Here are the charts, in descending order by present age:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.