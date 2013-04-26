Social Networks Are The Next Big Mobile Ad Platform

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Social Networks Are The Next Big Mobile Advertising Platform (Mobile Marketing Watch)

Social media advertising has grown thanks to customised ad units on Facebook and Twitter, writes Eric Mugnier, of M&C Saatchi Mobile. Facebook has definitely shown its potential, although largely with direct response app acquisition campaigns. This success is largely due to the quality of data that Facebook provides, which helps fine-tune targeting and ensure relevance and downloads. This is also due to new ad units rolled out over the last few months that allow users to install advertised apps without leaving Facebook. But Facebook and Twitter also need to prove their ad products can do more than just drive short-term spikes in consumer engagement. Read >

Facebook’s Friend And Relationship Status Through Big Data (The New York Times)

Wolfram Alpha released a detailed report this week about people’s friendships and relationship habits on Facebook. The research was culled from data linked to 1 million user accounts and found that, on average, people have 342 friends on Facebook. This metric has continued to grow rapidly in recent years. Read >Data Researchers Use Facebook Likes To Gauge Public Health (GigaOM)

Facebook “likes” are increasingly giving public health officials valuable clues into the country’s wellbeing. Recently, researchers at the Children’s Hospital in Boston analysed aggregated data on users’ Facebook activity and interests to examine the connection between online social environments and obesity prevalence. They found that areas with higher percentages of people with interests related to healthy activities and fitness had lower obesity rates, while populations with a greater percentage of people who had liked or commented on television was an indicator of higher obesity rates. Read >

Bad News Driving Marketers Away From Twitter (CNBC)

There may be a double-edged sword when it comes to social media marketing. Marketers can target Twitter users in real-time based on keywords found in tweets, but what if those terms are negative and focused on terror? Twitter also allows advertisers to insert a message atop its list of nine trending topics in a spot called the “promoted trend.” This digital billboard sits alongside users’ streams on its site and mobile application, and costs $200,000 a day in the U.S. What if those nine topics reflect bad news? Read >

The 2013 NFL Draft On Social Media (Social Times)

The NFL began draft picks for the upcoming football season last night. Stars will be made, dreams will be crushed, and plenty of bets will be placed on the outcome of this event. An analysis of social media by Fizziology ranks the prospects in terms of social volume.

ESPN and the NFL Network will be reporting on the draft via their Twitter feeds.

Read >

Using Social Media To Increase Productivity (Business2Community)

What is the business value of social media? That’s the big question. There’s a land rush for control of the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) space, with promises being made to improve office collaboration. Most organisations are chasing after these lofty goals without a strategy, hoping to find that magical answer to their platform adoption woes, unsure of the relationship between the tools they deploy and their impact on productivity. This article proposes some criteria by which to formulate clear goals for workplace social platforms, including collaboration, data-gathering, and driving desired behaviours. Read >

The Most Engaged Brands On Twitter (Nestivity and UCLA via CMSWire)

Twitter has rapidly become a vehicle for brand marketing and reinforcement. Here is a list of the top 25 brands that best utilise Twitter for customer engagement. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.