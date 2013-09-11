Social Networks See A Role For Their Apps On Smart Watches

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today, and receive our downloadable daily charts and data on the social media and mobile industries.

Will social media be as popular on wearable computing devices like smart watches as it is on smartphones? Snapchat is not risking missing out. Snapchat, the photo messaging service, just released an app specifically for Samsung’s new smart watch. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel referred to the app as an “experiment.” It won’t be the only social network on the Samsung Galaxy Gear. Path is also among the 70 inaugural apps on the Galaxy Gear. Read >

Social Commerce Isn’t About Clicking To Buy (BI Intelligence)

A new report from BI Intelligence takes a look at what it will take for social commerce to come into its own. Analyst Cooper Smith argues that a successful social commerce strategy targets multiple levels of the consumer purchase funnel.

iOS 7 Could Be Great For Social Media Apps (Apple)

iOS 7 adds a number of new features that could add to social media usage. These include a new multi-tasking feature of iOS 7, which allows users to keep their social media applications open and toggle between apps more easily, and updates them automatically. Social media is already one of the largest time buckets on mobile and iOS 7 may help social media’s time-share grow even more. Read >

Siri Will Be Able To Search Tweets and Photos (InformationWeek)

With the release of iOS 7, Apple’s personal assistant Siri will now be able to search through tweets and photos. This is another example of the increasingly blurred line between social media and the greater multi-device Web. Read >

Facebook’s Ad Exchange May Generate $US800 Million A Year (Business Insider)

Rocket Fuel is one of the 20 companies that has access to Facebook’s ad exchange, FBX. Using the company’s recently updated IPO filings, Business Insider’s Jim Edwards estimates that FBX generates about $US800 million annually for Facebook. Read >

SocialChorus Founder Offers 3 Ways To Measure Social Media ROI [Video] (Inc.)

Greg Shove says that to measure the ROI of a social media strategy, brands ought to look at engagement, sentiment, and sales. Watch video >

