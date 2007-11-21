Social Networking Meetup: Sleepy Startups?

Didn’t make it to last night’s Social Networking Meetup? Neither did we. CenterNetworks’ Allen Stern has a summary of the presentations and some advice for entrepreneurs: speak up! Apparently a few companies did such a bad job with their demos that people “began their own meetup in the back.” Could be lousy acoustics at the noisy Slate Plus lounge in Chelsea — or could it be that people aren’t that interested in demos and just want to hang out? Presenting last night:



Recently funded Buddy Media, whose Jeff Ragovin and Aryeh Goldsmith are trying to make their “AceBucks” app the go-to currency on Facebook and other social networking sites. See our posts: AceBucks: Facebook’s PayPal Or Its Flooz? and Howard Lindzon: Why I Invested In That Facebook App Acebucks

Convos, a new group management tool

Snooth, slick-looking wine review site

RadiusIM, IM client with location-based social network

