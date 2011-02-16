Meet The Faceless Star Of The Facebook Movie

It’s widely thought that one actor played both Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss in David Fincher’s The Social Network. Although Armie Hammer provides the face and voice of both characters, there was indeed another actor who played one half of the Winklevoss twins.



The faceless star, Josh Pence, actually auditioned for the role of the Winklevii with Armie Hammer. The video provided by Vulture shows the crazy technology that went into replacing Pence’s face with Hammer’s.



