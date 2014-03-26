This Comic Makes A Sweeping Judgment About The People Using Each Social Network -- And Gets It Right

What you consider to be your favourite social network says a little something about who you are.

But what does it say, exactly? This illustration that’s making the rounds today encapsulates the personality type using each network. It’s stereotyping at its most blatant, but undeniably funny.

The folks at Geek Culture’s Joy of Tech created the comic:

