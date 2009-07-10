- Google CEO Eric Schmidt spent six years telling Sergey and Larry an OS was a bad idea [AP]
- Gawker says revenues are up 35% y/y [PaidContent]
- News Corp won’t build a Kindle clone after all, says Rupe [PaidContent]
- Google CEO Schmidt will discuss role on Apple board [Reuters]
- Social network startup says Facebook is a monopolist [NYT]
- Flickr cofounder Stewart Butterfield has a new company [TechCrunch]
- Bebo cofounder starts VC fund for Europe [TechCrunch]
- Facebook Credits now available for purchase with 14 different currencies [ISG]
- The Sims 3 is a big hit on the iPhone [ISG]
- Analyst says Cisco is laying off 1,500 to 2,000 [Barron’s]
- Engadget posts fake Google OS shots [Engadget]
