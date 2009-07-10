Social Network Startup Says Facebook Is A Monopolist

Nicholas Carlson
  • Google CEO Eric Schmidt spent six years telling Sergey and Larry an OS was a bad idea [AP]
  • Gawker says revenues are up 35% y/y [PaidContent]
  • News Corp won’t build a Kindle clone after all, says Rupe [PaidContent]
  • Google CEO Schmidt will discuss role on Apple board [Reuters]
  • Social network startup says Facebook is a monopolist [NYT]
  • Flickr cofounder Stewart Butterfield has a new company [TechCrunch]
  • Bebo cofounder starts VC fund for Europe [TechCrunch]
  • Facebook Credits now available for purchase with 14 different currencies [ISG]
  • The Sims 3 is a big hit on the iPhone [ISG]
  • Analyst says Cisco is laying off 1,500 to 2,000 [Barron’s]
  • Engadget posts fake Google OS shots [Engadget]

