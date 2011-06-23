Here's Proof That Any Ridiculous Idea Can Get Funding Right Now

Photo: Hanah.rosen via Flickr

People with naturally curly hair spend a lot of time figuring out how to tame it.

Naturally Curly Network hopes to be their solution; it just raised a $1.2 million round from angel investors.Naturally Curly is the “leading social network for people with curly, kinky and wavy hair.” The network is made up of four sites: Naturallycurly.com, Curlynikki.com, Curlstylist.com and Curlymart.com

The site previously raised $2 million; investors in the latest round include John Paul Mitchell Systems co-founder John Paul DeJoria and angel network Golden Seed. It will use the money to hire talent and create more mobile applications.



What’s more astounding is that NaturallyCurly says it was profitable and cash-flow positive last year.

