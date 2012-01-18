Here's A Quick Way To Get Rid Of All Those Spammy Emails You Receive From Facebook, Twitter, And LinkedIn

Do you have an inbox full of crap automatically spewed by all of the social networks you accidentally signed up for?



Look no further than Notification Control, a simple website designed to point you in the direction of each social network’s “Notifications” page so you don’t have to dig.

For example, clicking the F will take you to Facebook’s Notifications page so you can turn all the darned things off.

Notifications centre was built by teen tech savants Ben Lang and Tim Kendall. While cleaning up all of your notifications emails definitely takes more than “1 minute,” we’re thankful for this page.

Here’s how the site looks:

