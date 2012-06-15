Sign Up For Social Network, Get Defrauded

Do you just LOVE sharing your personal info at Facebook, Bebo, MySpace, et al? Can’t get enough of listing details like name, birthdate, email, job, and marital status? Always cleverly use your pet’s name as your password? Well, the world’s identity thieves thank you.

“The problem is that people don’t realise the significance of the kind of information they are putting out on the web and who may be accessing it,” Neil Munroe, external affairs director for Equifax, told the BBC. “Fraudsters are taking advantage of the new craze for social networking.” BBC News

