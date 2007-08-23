Social Music Software Co uPlayMe Closes Financing

Flatiron-based uPlayMe has closed a “multi-million dollar” second round of funding. Investors include Warner Music Group (WMG) and Village Ventures. uPlayMe offers music-oriented social networking software that works alongside iTunes and other popular media players: it looks at what you’re listening to and matches you with people who have similar music tastes. (After a quick test using music from iTunes’ “free” bin, It says I am listening to the same music as a 17-year-old guy in Peru.)



WMG’s investment could prove especially helpful: the label pledges to incorporate uPlayMe’s software into its artists’ and labels’ Web sites and its other social-networking projects. Release

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.