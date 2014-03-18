To Understand All The Data They're Collecting, Social Networks Are Investing Big In Artificial Intelligence

Consumer Internet companies are in a race to build out their artificial intelligence talent and acquire the most advanced machine-learning systems.

They’re doing so in order to finally make sense of the massive amount of data they’re collecting — from how people arrive at purchase decisions, to the meaning of the text in every user’s posts.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we show how advances

in “deep learning,” cutting-edge artificial intelligence research that attempts to program machines to perform high-level thought and abstractions, are helping social networks and their advertisers glean insights from this vast ocean of unstructured consumer data. Thanks to deep learning, social media has the potential to become far more personalised. New marketing fields are quickly emerging, too:

audience clustering, predictive marketing, and sophisticated brand sentiment analysis.

Here are some of the major acquisitions and hires from the AI field that occurred in recent months:

In full, the report:

