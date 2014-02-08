Social Media's Big Data Future -- From Deep Learning To Predictive Marketing

The world’s largest social networks are storing massive amounts of never-before-analysed data that could reveal lucrative information about consumers — from how people are influenced, to what triggers an intent to purchase.

However, as much as 90% of that data is “unstructured,” meaning it’s spontaneously generated and not easily captured and classified.

But machine learning or artificial intelligence (A.I.) — the study of how computer systems can be programmed to exhibit problem solving and decision-making capabilities — are helping marketers and advertisers glean insights from this vast ocean of unstructured consumer data.

Advances in “deep learning,” cutting-edge AI research that attempts to program machines to perform high-level thought and abstractions, are allowing marketers to extract information from the billions of photos, videos, and messages uploaded and shared on social networks each day.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we dive into innovations in interrelated fields like artificial intelligence and image recognition, which are quickly changing the way social big data is mined for insights and used in emerging marketing applications. These include audience clustering and predictive targeting.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

