Social Networks Are Only Just Getting Started In Mining User Data

The future of social media turns on being able to make sense of “unstructured data,” the firehose of texts, posts, tweets, pictures, and videos that even the most powerful computers are unable to classify.

Why is this important? Because social networks have only mined the tip of the iceberg in data terms — information such as likes, dislikes, occupation, location, and age.

That leaves a lot of other social activity that hasn’t been parsed yet. More than 90% of social data is unstructured.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we show how social networks are in a race to innovate in areas like

“deep learning,” cutting-edge artificial intelligence research that attempts to program machines to perform high-level thought and abstractions. These advances are helping social networks and their advertisers glean insights from this vast ocean of unstructured consumer data. Thanks to deep learning, social media has the potential to become far more personalised. New marketing fields are quickly emerging, too:

audience clustering, predictive marketing, and sophisticated brand sentiment analysis.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

