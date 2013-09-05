How Social Media Will Power This Fall's TV Hits And Make Advertising More Efficient

Research has shown that TV-watching and social media usage isn’t mutually exclusive. Consumers love using social media

while they watch TV. Many discuss what they’re watching, from reality shows to sports and scripted dramas, and these conversations continue long after air-time, with TV-linked chatter accounting for a significant percentage of overall social media activity.

TV industry players and TV-focused marketers have realised they could piggyback on this new consumer habit, and they are pulling out the stops ahead of this Fall TV season. The idea is not to compete with social media, but to use it so that televised shows, events, and ad campaigns will win more audience and audience participation.

Social TV is how these ideas are being made tangible.

Here’s an overview of the rise of social TV:

