A Bunch Of Startups Competed In A Beer Pong Tournament To Kick Off Social Media Week In NYC [PHOTOS]

It’s officially Social Media Week in New York, and there are lots of informative panels and networking events to attend.

But on Monday, social media insights firm Mashwork got things started on a lighter note with a beer pong tournament held at WeWork Labs.

Past years’ participants have included professionals in PR, marketing, and advertising, as well as the founders, CTOs, and engineers from a wide range of tech companies.

Uber, Venmo, HowAboutWe, and Twitter were among the companies sending teams to this year’s tournament.

It looked like a lot of fun.

All of the booze and games were for a good cause. Mashwork asked a $US20 donation from each of the 16 teams entered in the bracket, and those who participated in free play were asked to donate $US3. In the past, the money has gone to Hurricane Sandy relief and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

This year, it’s going to charity:water. Venmo made a separate donation of $US500 to the cause in the name of the winner.

The team from Founder Shield, a company that provides insurance for startups, was victorious this time around. Twitter came in second, losing in a very heated final match.

The two final teams put the competition aside to pose for this photo with the bracket and the organisers from Mashwork.

Participants took to Twitter to document the night, like the social media professionals they are.

And again the next day to complain about their hangovers.





