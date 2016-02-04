CHART: How popular social networks stack up against the biggest countries in the world

Every quarter social media companies report the staggering amounts of users they added over the previous few months, but sometimes it’s hard to visualise how big all of these numbers actually are.

Business Insider put together a chart comparing the populations of the seven most populous countries in the world with the monthly active user “populations” of some of the most popular social media and messaging platforms.

We got the idea from Salesforce’s Vala Afshar’s tweet of a similar ranking.

Facebook has the largest “population” overall with over a billion and a half monthly active users — more people than live in any single country. And while China and India rank second and third after Facebook, a bunch of other apps and platforms are ahead of the third most populous country, the US.

It’s important to note that we used an estimated number for Snapchat, and the “cumulative members” for LinkedIn. Additionally, Yahoo’s number encompasses all of its platforms, including Tumblr.

Check out the chart:

