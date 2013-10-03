For Brands, Social Media Is Now All About 'Earned Media,' Free Exposure Generated By Shares

Earned media is really just the digital-age term for word-of-mouth advertising. It’s an idea that has grown hand-in-hand with content and social media marketing and the notion that a viral success can translate to mega-exposure on the cheap.

Everyone wants earned media.

Marketing agencies know this, and they routinely pitch their ability to generate it. Most brands and businesses, even small ones, are embracing the earned media paradigm to shape their social media strategies. However, there are many misconceptions floating around the notion of earned media via social media.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we define what exactly earned media means in the context of a modern social media strategy, analyse how to make earned media via social media a strategic focus, detail the various different approaches and methodologies brands are using to generate earned media via social media, and look at the various benefits and potential disadvantages of generating earned media via social media.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s an overview of how things currently stand:

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full report on Earned Media And Social Media, sign up for a free trial subscription here.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.