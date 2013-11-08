Social Media Stocks Are Getting Slammed

Twitter went public today.

Headed into the close, shares are trading above $US45, up nearly 75% from the opening price of $US26, indicative of strong demand for the stock.

Other social media stocks, however, are getting slammed:

LinkedIn is down 4.3%

Facebook is down 3.4%

Groupon is down 4.8%

Groupon reports earnings after the closing bell. Follow the release LIVE on Business Insider »

