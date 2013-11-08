Social Media Stocks Are Getting Slammed

Twitter went public today.
Headed into the close, shares are trading above $US45, up nearly 75% from the opening price of $US26, indicative of strong demand for the stock.
Other social media stocks, however, are getting slammed:
- LinkedIn is down 4.3%
- Facebook is down 3.4%
- Groupon is down 4.8%
Groupon reports earnings after the closing bell. Follow the release LIVE on Business Insider »
