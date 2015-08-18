Meet the 12 social media stars millions of teens are obsessed with

Cameron Spencer Getty Images Entertainment One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson poses with fans for a selfie.

On Sunday, FOX aired its annual Teen Choice Awards — an event celebrating the celebrities and artists who teens are obsessed with.

5 Seconds of Summer, Robin Thicke, and Flo Rida performed at the event, which was held at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles.

According to FOX, teens cast 25 million votes for their favourite celebrities in categories including film, music, comedy, and the internet.

But who made the cut?

Several well-known YouTube and Vine stars took home surfboard-shaped awards last night, as did several well-known pop culture figures and musical artists.

Selfie Taker: One Direction Cameron Spencer Getty Images Entertainment One Direction's Louis Tomlinson poses with fans for a selfie. Web Star (Comedy): Colleen Ballinger ('Miranda Sings') Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Hallmark Shoebox Web Star (Music): Shawn Mendes Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage Web Star (Fashion/Beauty): Zoe Sugg ('Zoella') David M. Benett/Getty Images for Zoella Beauty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.