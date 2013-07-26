The iPhone Is The Most Social Device — Its Users Share Content More Than Those On Android Or PCs

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





Twice As Many Shares Occur On Mobile Web Than Desktop

(ShareThis)

According to a recent study, consumers are twice as likely to click and share content on social networks through mobile devices, as opposed to the desktop. ++ The iPhone Is The Most Social Device

What’s more, social media users are three times more likely to share content via their iPhone versus their desktop. Read >

Twitter Users Are Favoriting Tweets More Than Ever Before (The Wall Street Journal)

In May 2013, Twitter users favorited tweets 1.6 billion times, according to data analytics company Topsy. That’s four times the amount of favourites from May 2012. This is important, because favoriting an item on Twitter is comparable to liking something on Facebook, and brands — for better or worse — place a lot of emphasis on how many likes accumulate. Read >

15% Of Facebook Users Would Pay A Monthly Fee To See No Ads (The Drum)

In a poll of 500 Facebook users, 15% said they would be prepared to pay Facebook to see no ads with the majority, 8% indicating they would be willing to spend over $5. Earlier this week, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone suggested that Facebook could make $1 billion from a paid memberships to its site. Read >

Zynga Will No Longer Develop Pay-To-Play Games (AllThingsD)

The social gaming company said in its second quarter release yesterday that it will no longer pursue real-money gaming in the U.S. and will be evaluating such efforts in the UK, where betting is legal. Read >

A Social Network Dedicated To Happy Moments (New York Times)

Social networks can often times bring out remorse, anger, and sadness in people, but Happier, a Boston-based startup, has created a niche social network aimed at the exact opposite. More than a million happy moments have been posted to the site by more than 100,000 users. Read >

How Twitter And Facebook Influence Fashion Shoppers (NetBase)

Facebook is the most influential social network when it comes to “the social shopper,” according to a study conducted by Edison Research and NetBase. Meanwhile, those who consider themselves “fashionistas” are 40% more likely to be on Twitter than the average style-conscious consumer.

