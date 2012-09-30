This Deck Shows Whether The Billions Pouring Into LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter Are Worth It

Budweiser is one of Facebook’s biggest clients.

Photo: Anheuser-Busch InBev / Facebook

Social media is already huge, but how much money is being invested in it by advertisers, and are they seeing a return?We kicked off our big New York conference on Social Media ROI last week with this dive into the total universe of social media adspending. It covers the biggest ad spenders in social media — Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others — and discusses the results those advertisers have seen.



Enjoy: The State of Social Media 2012.

