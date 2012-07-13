Check Out Social Media ROI, The Conference On 'The Holy Grail' Of Marketing On Facebook, Twitter, And Pinterest

But the brands love it.

The heated competition between social media giants to be the ultimate business tool is on.Twitter is aggressively courting brand spenders.



Facebook is defending the efficacy of ads on its platform since coming out of post-IPO quiet period.

LinkedIn just launched more advanced targeting for businesses.

Google Plus and Tumblr have touted brand strategy. Pinterest can’t be far behind.

But these tools amount to so much tinkering if they don’t deliver what brands want: measurable return on investment, the “holy grail” of social media spending. So how are Fortune 500 brands using social media and tracking their effectiveness? And who’s doing it best?

Find out at the Social Media ROI conference, Business Insider’s second-annual deep dive into the tough question: “Where’s the ROI in social media engagement, marketing and sales?”

The event takes place September 27, 2012, in New York. Register now.

Speakers include:

Scott Monty, Ford Motor Company

Adam Kmiec, Campbell’s Soup Company

Carmen D’Ascendis, Jack Daniel’s

Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker

Chris Erb, EA Sports

Rachel Tipograph, Gap

Attendees will learn:

What major companies are doing to reach, interact with, and monetise their fan base

How to map the fuzzier concept of “engagement” to revenue — cold, hard cash

How to customise your measurement: picking the right analytics tools and strategic assessment

Cutting-edge strategy in mobile, geo-local, and commerce-driven social media

Here’s who should attend:

Marketers who want to put smart metrics behind their Twitter, Facebook and other social efforts

Publishers interested in learning how to maximise their social efforts

Consultants and agencies who want to offer their clients a clear ROI picture

Investors in social-media analytics companies who need to stay abreast of market trends and needs

Those interested in sponsoring the event and connecting with the roughly 250 brand marketers, publishers, agencies, and investors who attend can email [email protected] for more information.

