Celebrities and friends honour late actor Chadwick Boseman who died just a few months before his 44th birthday

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney Chadwick Boseman at the European Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ in 2018.

Actor and “Black Panther” star, Chadwick Boseman, would have turned 44 today, November 29.

Boseman died from colon cancer in late August at age 43.

Friends, family, and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Boseman on his birthday.

Social media paid tribute to the late actor and "Black Panther" star, Chadwick Boseman for his 44th birthday.

Boseman died in August from colon cancer at the age of 43. His untimely death left many speechless due to the fact that the public and even his close associates were not privy to his diagnosis.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” Boseman’s family said in a statement in August. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

In honour of his birthday, his friends, alma mater, celebrities, and close associates shared posts of Boseman to celebrate his life and legacy.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o said Boseman is “deeply loved” and “sorely missed.”

Howard University, Boseman’s alma mater, said, “Rest in Power.”

Gone but not forgotten! Rest in Power #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/Tz2O4eTpKW — Howard University (@HowardU) November 29, 2020

Jimmy Fallon said he’s “grateful to have known” Boseman.

Thinking about #ChadwickBoseman today on what would have been his 44th. I’ll always be grateful to have known him ???????? https://t.co/WQJkwIxhz9 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 29, 2020

Common said Boseman utilised his “gift to bring light to this world.”

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Nv8jS2YcUE — COMMON (@common) November 29, 2020

Actor and “Avengers” star, Mark Ruffalo, shared a video of Boseman and said, “Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today.”

Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @chadwickboseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment. pic.twitter.com/df94mUaS6b — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 29, 2020

Karine Jean-Pierre said Boseman “meant so much to so many people.”

Chadwick Boseman would have been 44 years old today. He meant so much to so many people. Rest In Peace and Happy Birthday.

pic.twitter.com/UtXhH0PI08 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) November 29, 2020

MTV shared a video of Boseman’s iconic acceptance speech from the 2018 Movie & TV Awards.

Today, on his birthday, we celebrate Chadwick Boseman. We're looking back at his 2018 @MTVAwards "Best Hero" win, because he was exactly that: a true hero. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WgSsu1Gn0j — MTV (@MTV) November 29, 2020

Actress Jill Marie Jones said, “Happy heavenly Birthday, KING!!”

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, shared the highly recognised black and white photo of Boseman with a heart.

Viola Davis shared her love for Boseman. “You are still so alive to me,” Davis said.

Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you ???????? pic.twitter.com/TBhQlpIaRl — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 29, 2020

NAACP called Boseman “our forever Black Panther.”

Actor Harry J. Lennix said Bodeman’s legacy “will carry on for generations to come.”

Today would have been his 44th birthday. #ChadwickBoseman ???? Gone too soon but not without leaving a legacy that will carry on for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/nd2AQZYZWg — Harry J. Lennix (@HarryJLennix) November 29, 2020

Actor Josh Gad said, “I know the angels are celebrating on high with you today.”

Happy birthday my friend. I know the angels are celebrating on high with you today. Miss you every day ⁦@chadwickboseman⁩ ???? pic.twitter.com/9LIrwpTio1 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 29, 2020

Netflix Film quoted a Wesley Morris article in the New York Times following his death titled, “It’s Hard to Make Dignity Interesting. Chadwick Boseman Found a Way.”

“(Chadwick Boseman) was in his way a historian — of other people’s magnetism and volition. Excellence and leadership spoke to and sparked him. They had to. No one approximates this much greatness without a considerable reserve of greatness himself.” – Wesley Morris, NY Times pic.twitter.com/R60GSPZEjh — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 29, 2020

Source: New York Times

