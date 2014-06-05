Couples Are Signing 'Social Media Prenups' To Prevent Spouses From Posting Unflattering Photos Of Each Other

Couples are signing “social media prenups” before they tie the knot; agreements that state, very clearly, what each spouse is allowed to put online and what consequences will follow if the rules are broken.

Welcome to 2014.

ABC News talked to Ann-Marie Carrozza, a New York attorney, who says this is a fairly new development in pre-wedding day logistics.

But she says it makes sense, as tons of stuff is put online, and once it’s out there, it’s out there. And it’s not just nude photos, which seems kind of obvious. Even an unflattering bathing suit photo on Instagram or Facebook could be grounds for collecting money from your spouse who posted it.

So what, a quarter in the swear jar, so to speak? Not quite.

Carrozza says the amount set depends on a person’s wealth. If you make, say, $US5 million, you could be forking over $US50,000 each time you violate the social media clause.

Read ABC’s full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.