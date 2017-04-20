Facebook and Twitter don't reinforce your political views, new study finds

It’s tempting to embrace the idea that social media platforms insulate people from conflicting political views.

But it turns out not to be true.

According to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, the widely-held belief that social media sites like Facebook and Twitter create “filter bubbles” that reinforce people’s political views is mostly made up.

“Blaming the Internet for the political climate today doesn’t have much empirical support,” Levi Boxell, a Stanford economics researcher and the lead author of the study, tells Business Insider.

Boxell says he and his colleagues wanted to figure out how much the internet actually polarizes people’s political views. The team studied data from the American National Election Studies, a collection of surveys issued to American voters to gauge their attitudes and behaviours on a variety of issues.

The team’s analysed the data from 1996 to 2012, focusing on nine different measures. Those including how strongly linked someone’s political party was to their ideological affiliation, how much time they spent online, and where they most often engaged in political discussion.

Overall, the researchers found that the people who are most likely to use the internet — those between the ages of 18 and 39 — were least likely to see their political views get polarised during the six years studied. The opposite was true for people 65 and older: Their views were the most likely to get entrenched during that time period, typically through other media, such as TV and radio.

Previous research, however, has found that online and offline media to wield about the same level of influence on people’s beliefs. And the real-life social networks people keep — friends, family, and “political discussants,” as Boxell puts it — are even stronger influences.

All that is to say people can easily form filter bubbles without social media, Boxell says.

So if you want to be as informed about a topic as possible, you should still listen to people who don’t agree with you.

NOW WATCH: Facebook is copying Snapchat with these new features



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.