These Wild Instagram Pictures Could Help Bust An Alleged Drug Cartel Enforcer

If you’re involved with a major drug cartel, you might not want to plaster your exploits on social media.

Recently police arrested Jose Rodrigo Arechiga Gamboa, who is allegedly the top enforcer for Sinaloa cartel No.2 Ismael “Mayo” Zambada, as he tried to enter Netherlands.

Gamboa is famous for two reasons: He’s reportedly a leader of a group of hit men who call themselves the “Anthrax” cartel hitman, and he has a strong social media presence.

Going by the moniker “El Chino Antrax,” Gamboa has

11,000 Twitter followers and is mentioned by the sons of Sinaloa’s leaders. (Sinaloa is considered the most powerful drug trafficking organisation in the world.)

Authorities say the social media postings can aid prosecution.

“If it helps us put a puzzle together,” Payne told McClatchy when discussing the arrest of 23-year-old Serafin Zambada Ortiz, who is one of the sons of Gamboa’s boss. “There’s a lot of open source stuff out there.”

Gamboa posted this picture apparently showing him next to Paris Hilton at the MGM Grand in Vegas:

Another son of “Mayo” Zambada is being held in Chicago on charges of trafficking more than a billion dollars in cocaine and heroin. He claims that he, like the leaders of Sinaloa, has immunity from prosecution because of an arrangement between the DEA and Sinaloa.

So it’s clear that “El Chino Antrax” is near the top of the pyramid, and Gomboa’s globetrotting shows that he lived the high life before he got nabbed:

The Daily Dot notes that “El Anthrax” is mentioned in several folk songs, or narcocorridos, that glorify cartels. AP notes that they describe him as “an elegant and fit man with a taste for sports cars, yachts and Champagne.”

Basically, all signs suggest that he was at the forefront of Sinaloa-perpetrated drug violence and reaping the benefits.





