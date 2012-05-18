This INSANE Graphic Shows How Ludicrously Complicated Social Media Marketing Is Now

Maybe this is the reason General Motors went “mental” and pulled its Facebook ad budget.



Digital marketing is confusing—really confusing—as this insane graphic shows (below).

Trying to navigate through the various new social media categories, blogs, sharing sites, and social media firms is an absolute mess.

UPDATE: Here’s the equivalent graphic for mobile marketing.

This depiction of the digital marketing landscape was shown at a Buddy Media event marking the launch of the social marketing software agency’s new suite of measurement tools.

You can click to enlarge it, but that won’t make it look any simpler.

Bonus points for reader Ryan, who realised Pinterest isn’t on there.

Photo: Buddy Media / Luma Partners

*Red lines indicates an acquired company.

