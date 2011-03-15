Social Media Marketing Is Like Dating

The more experienced I become with social media marketing the more I realise it’s a lot like the dating scene. Businesses just getting started using social media often want instant results. That just isn’t possible, just as it isn’t likely (or advisable) to jump from the first date right into marriage without a little courting in between. Let me explain.



Businesses using Facebook or Twitter to find and court potential customers should plan on spending some time looking at customer bios and researching their prospects before making any connections. Does the business you’re interested in have goals that align with yours? Can you see the potential for a long term relationship, or is this going to be just a couple dates? Are they located near you, or will this need to be a virtual or long distance relationship? These details are important before moving forward with relationship building. Know what your strategy is and why you’re pursuing this particular customer before moving forward.

Once you’ve decided who you’d like to get to know you reach out, timidly at first, in the hopes that they will notice you and reciprocate. Maybe they’ll follow you back, or make a comment on your Facebook page. Perhaps you’ll get a direct message. The anticipation is high here, and you’re excited when they notice you. Even so, this isn’t the time to rush right in. Move slowly. Retweet them, compliment them on their Facebook tab. Say something that says you’re friendly and ready to engage. Focus on finding a commonality and try to nurture the relationship for a while.

Once you’ve noticed each other and have exchanged a few tweets or comments, introduce them to your Twitter family by including them in your #FollowFriday listings a few times. See if your family likes them.

Finally, once you’ve interacted for a while and have developed a good working rapport, it’s time to reach out and ask if you can send out a salesperson, or give them a call to discuss your products, or invite them to purchase your eBook, whatever it is you are marketing. Pop the question! It’s nerve-wracking, I know, and you might be rejected, but this is what you’re working towards and you have to just work up the nerve when the time is right and go for it. The worst that can happen is they’ll say no, or ignore you, or even unfollow you, right? The best, you make a sale or earn a new client. That risk is worth it!

So what are you waiting for? Start researching those bios.

Nice landing page you have there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.