Social Media Marketing Cheat Sheet: 10 Buzzwords You Need To Know

If you’re new to social media, getting a handle on all the relevant tech jargon can be maddening.



Don’t despair. Social Media Today recently published a handy cheat sheet of 10 basic terms every business person should understand if they want to become more social-media-savvy.

From Social Media Today:

Social CRM: A process to monitor, engage and manage conversations and relationships with existing and prospective customers and influencers across the internet, social networks, and digital channels. Click here to learn more.

Geo targeting: In geomarketing and internet marketing, the method of determining the physical location of a website visitor and delivering different content to that visitor based on his or her location. Click here to learn more.

…

Crowdsourcing: Harnessing the skills and enthusiasm of those outside an organisation who are prepared to volunteer their time contributing content and solving problems. Click here to learn more.

Social Media Optimization: Making your content (ex: whitepapers, press releases, commercials) portable to that users can share it with friends. Click here to learn more.

…

White Label: A web tool, platform, or program that someone else built but will let you customise. KickApps is a good example of a white label social network – they’ve built the basic functionality, but you can tailor the community for your brand without the expense of building a new network from scratch.

