Marketing Through Social Media: Risk Vs. Reward

Photo: webtreats

Social media has disrupted the way marketing has operated for decades. It’s an exciting development, but it presents philosophical dilemmas for many companies. In the span of just a few years, communication has evolved from a one-way to two-way discussion on social media platforms. As consumers have rapidly adopted social media, companies have etched out their plans for effectively engaging with them.That process has forced companies to ponder abstract questions about how they should interact with customers. One of these dilemmas is how to ensure employees aren’t damaging the brand while also not limiting interaction so much that it interferes with meaningful dialog. How can businesses balance the two? Too much control deflates the conversation; too little could spell embarrassment, and at worst, legal ramifications.



Each company engages in its own soul-searching process to make this decision. Below are some common questions that arise during these discussions. The answers should calm your fears about social media.

Legally, what can our industry do in social media?

Highly regulated enterprise-level companies, such as healthcare/pharmaceutical insurance and banking, face special rules for social media. For these companies, the answer to this shapes their social media strategy. Compliance takes precedence over all other priorities.

How do we make sure the appointed publishers to our social presences aren’t posting questionable content?

Social media moves fast, and there will be mishaps. Still, 2011 has brought several horror stories about sanctioned social media spokespeople posting something that caused a backlash. In February Kenneth Cole borrowed the exposure of the #Cairo hashtag about the Egyptian uprising to promote its spring collection, but the tweet turned into a PR firestorm. In March, @ChryslerAutos tweeted the f-bomb in a tweet complaining about driving in Detroit.

What can be done to lessen the chances of a faux pas? First, only hand over the keys to the accounts to those who are trusted stewards of the brand – those with good judgment, a full understanding of the brand voice, and a sincere desire to connect with customers in social media.

When it comes to accidental slip-ups, such as posting items to an official account that were meant for a personal one, tools can serve as a safeguard for enterprise-level companies. Social media management systems connect multiple corporate accounts and serve as distribution home base for social media teams. Unlike free or low-cost tools that admins often use to for corporate accounts and personal ones, these platforms seal off corporate content creation in an environment owned by the company. These tools often include workflow tools that allow multiple people to review before posting through approval processes and catalogues of pre-scheduled tweets.

How do we align multiple social media presences and dozens of employee social media users while still staying “on brand”?

For companies managing one primary social presence, the items that must be determined are substantial: deciding on a structure for the social media program, outlining who are the official spokespeople, and developing a corporate social media policy for all employees. Companies with multiple locations, franchises, or branches face additional challenges in terms of consistency. With numerous Facebook Pages and Twitter accounts run by admins at each location, keeping the brand experience similar across all social presences without muffling each location’s unique voice is tough. Provide plenty of ready-to-go creative assets and content that each Page’s manager can use and build upon. Enterprise-level training programs that not only teach social media best practices, but also offer tips for maintaining brand voice and responding to customers are important. Social media management tools, such as Shoutlet’s Multi-Account Platform, can also help achieve consistency using shared asset libraries and databases of corporate-approved content.

Social media is inherently risky. But like all risky endeavours, it also potentially holds a wealth of positive impact that is arguably unparalleled in today’s marketing world. Taking a stance on these dilemmas and taking preventative steps to lower that risk is not only good social media planning. It’s also good business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.