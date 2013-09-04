Executives See Social Media As Key For Their Non-Paid Marketing Efforts

Social media clearly dominates as an inbound marketing channel.

Inbound marketing earns the attention of customers with content, as opposed to outbound marketing like TV ads, where businesses have to buy attention.

20-one per cent of marketers said that social media had become more important to their company’s inbound efforts over the last six months, according to a recent HubSpot survey. That’s down a bit from previous years, but still marks social media as the most important inbound marketing tool.

Search engine optimization came in second with 16% of marketers who said it had become more important.

Owned media, such as a brand’s Facebook page, has become the main engine for earned media, which is when the customer becomes your promoter and spontaneously shares your content and messages with their own friends. Everyone wants earned media and social media has emerged as one of the more effective platforms to generate and sustain it.

The findings come from HubSpot’s 2013 State Of Inbound Marketing Report, which surveyed 3,300 executives, business owners, and marketers worldwide.

