Social Media Is Like A Cocktail Party – So Engage Your Audience Accordingly. Howard Greenstein’s Social Media 101

Thanks to UPS I’m attending Inc’s GrowCo Conference. I was able to spend a few minutes with social media guru Howard Greenstein of Harbrook Group who gave me a preview to his panel.



For those of you still confused about social media, and I know there are many of you, who are, Howard suggests that you think of social media like a cocktail party.

You have to ENGAGE your audience, but you must first listen to the conversation. One of the many questions he’ll answer in his panel is, “How often should I contribute”.

He suggests you have to find the right balance – too much (you’re annoying) too little (and you really don’t matter) – my words.

Check out our discussion.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

