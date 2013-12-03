Social Media Is Transforming How Businesses Make Their Purchase Decisions

Editor’s note: Social Media Insights will be delivered exclusively to subscribers of Business Insider Intelligence beginning January 2, 2014. Non-subscribers will be switched to a shorter afternoon version. Sign up for a free two week trial to BI Intelligence here.

In the second quarter, 25% of B2B buyers said LinkedIn was “an important resource” when considering a purchase.

That’s up from 12% in 2011.

The results came from a survey of approximately 440 B2B buyers, that was conducted by the University of Dayton and TriComB2B, a B2B agency. (B2B Online)

In Other News …

Instagram could be working on a messaging service, according to Om Malik, and now TechCrunch reports that email addresses will be a component of that new service. (TechCrunch)

AOL Networks CEO Bob Lord believes that in 2014, Facebook will play a much more significant role in programmatic ad spend. (AdAge)

A profile of Aaron Levie, the founder and CEO of Box, a cloud storage company. (MIT Technology Review)

Amazon is reportedly testing drone machines that will deliver packages in 30 minutes. (Business Insider)

Business Insider’s Caroline Moss spoke with a bunch of teenagers to find out how Snapchat is really being used. (Business Insider)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.