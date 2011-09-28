Social Media Investing Is NOT A SURE THING. Here's Why

Jellybook has been having a tough run. The ‘social media investment firm’ put up a loss of £1m in its first four months of trading, according to The Drum. The losses, according to founder Jonathan Rowland, are tied to the fund’s formation in March and AIM listing in June … not to mention the ‘difficult and volatile investment climate’.



Originally, Jellybook’s mission was to invest in a European social network, but the company failed to find the right opportunity. Now, it’s content to ‘evaluate potential investments’.

Jellybook raised £11m from its AIM IPO, back when the IPO market was on its best run since 2007.

Source: The Drum

