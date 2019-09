It’s Fashion Week in New York, and we couldn’t help but share these social media-inspired outfits put together by blogger b for bel.



Photo: bforbel.com

Photo: bforbel.com

Photo: bforbel.com

Photo: bforbel.com

Photo: bforbel.com

Photo: bforbel.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.