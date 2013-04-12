SOCIAL MEDIA INSIGHTS: Twitter Getting Into The Music Business

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Will Twitter Launch Their Music App This Weekend? (All Things Digital)

Next up on the jukebox — Twitter Music. The microblogging service plans to launch its new, standalone music application this weekend at Coachella, according to sources familiar with the matter. The app suggests artists and tracks to users based on a number of personalised signals, including the Twitter accounts a user follows on the microblogging service. Users will be able to listen to clips of music from inside the app, using third-party services like iTunes, Soundcloud; they will also be able to watch music videos provided by Vevo, the music video service owned by Universal Music and Sony. Read >>

Which Type Of Social Media User Are You? (The Telegraph)

A study from the University of Winchester has identified 12 types of social media behaviour. Which one are you?

The Ultras The Deniers The Dippers The Virgins The Lurkers

There are 7 more types. The study found that Facebook and Twitter users can also suffer withdrawal symptoms when forced to go cold turkey. Read >>

Business-To-Business (B2B) Social Media Primer (The Starr Conspiracy)

If you’re in B2B and you’re using content marketing to drive conversions (you might call them downloads, signups, leads), you might be in the small crowd effectively tracking a dollar value ROI for social based on your average cost per lead (CPL) and measuring referrals for qualified leads from social media. Regardless of where you are with social media measurement, it’s clear that we’re well past the days of “social is an amorphous free bird that can’t/shouldn’t be measured.” 87 per cent of B2B content marketers use social media. Social is becoming a standard component of B2B marketing strategy. It’s time to get serious with your social media measurement. Read >>

Are You Monitoring What Matters In Social Media? (Infosys via Visual.ly)

Social media has now been around and viable for businesses for quite some time, and is no doubt a major piece to a lot of marketing budgets. But are marketers tracking the right social media metrics, and is social media actually benefiting the bottom line? Only 24 per cent of companies that are monitoring their social media accounts said they were monitoring the ROI of social campaigns. Are you monitoring what matters? Click here for the full infograph. Read >>

The Definitive Guide to Influencer Targeting (MSL Group, Social Chorus and KISSMetrics)

The term “influencer” is wiggling its way through the tangled Web. And it’s a hard one to catch because no one knows for certain what it looks like. It has a different image for every brand and often for every campaign of a brand. Now that word of mouth recommendations and criticisms spread through social media faster than fire in a dry field, influencers are people who are active on social media and blogs. They also are brand advocates and niche promoters. While someone with hundreds of thousands of social media followers certainly could expose your brand to their followers, if they are not a snug contextual fit, their post or tweet would be moot as far as driving leads and customers. Click here for the full infograph. Read >>Which Demographics Use Social Media (Docstoc and Pew Research)

The Pew Research centre has released the results of a comprehensive social media survey, conducted over several years to evaluate which demographics were using social media, and on which platforms. Which social networking sites emerged on top? Read >>

