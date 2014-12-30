REVEALED: How Social Media Is Changing Our Brains And Reshaping Our Relationships

Social media is dominating most of our attention throughout the day. Yet, is it truly changing our face-to-face relationships? Dr. Dan Siegel, clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine reveals how social media is actually physically rewiring our brains.

