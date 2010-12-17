How Eight Major Franchises Are Using Social Media For Customer Service

Social media is all the buzz in small business. Everyone has gone to their local mum and pop store and seen that they are using social tools to keep in touch with their clientele. Everyone has seen the Wall Street-backed companies with commercials on television that end in “Follow us on Twitter!”. But what we looked to explore is where Wall Street meets Main Street: franchising.



These franchisers are taking their customer service and marketing efforts to social media, directly helping the everyday franchise owner increase their sales on Main Street. Franchisees have the mentality of a small business owner operating in their local community while still having the perks of being backed by a big corporation. Take a look at these eight franchisors who are taking their efforts to social media…

This article was written in conjunction with Carol Hood of the franchise listings and data portal FranchiseHelp.com and is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.