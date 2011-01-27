The 9 Most Important Sites For Social Media Marketing

Leah Goldman
pillow

Photo: Twitter, nan palmero

In a world filled with social media, it’s hard to choose which one to focus on to spread the word about a business.Ad-ology surveyed 752 US-small business owners to see which social media sites were the most beneficial for the success of their companies (via eMarketer.com).

Sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn all saw increases in the percentage of small business owners who found their sites beneficial.

9. Foursquare: 4.3% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 9.7%

Not very beneficial: 12.8%

Do not use it: 73.3%

8. LivingSocial: 6.9% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 7.7%

Not very beneficial: 11.7%

Do not use it: 73.7%

7. Yelp: 7.0% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 11.2%

Not very beneficial: 11%

Do not use it: 70.7%

6. Groupon: 7.6% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 8.6%

Not very beneficial: 12.2%

Do not use it: 71.5%

5. Myspace: 10.8% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 14.4%

Not very beneficial: 17.7%

Do not use it: 57.2%

4. LinkedIn: 12.9% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 20.1%

Not very beneficial: 15.2%

Do not use it: 51.9%

3. YouTube: 13.6% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 17.4%

Not very beneficial: 12.6%

Do not use it: 56.4%

2. Twitter: 14.6% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 17.6%

Not very beneficial: 14.0%

Do not use it: 53.9%

1. Facebook: 29.7% found it very beneficial

Everyone else found it:

Somewhat beneficial: 25.4%

Not very beneficial: 12.5%

Do not use it: 32.4%

For more social media tips, check out:

Here's How To Make Sure Your Social Media Campaign Isn't A Complete Waste Of Money And Time >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.