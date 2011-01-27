The 9 Most Important Sites For Social Media Marketing

Photo: Twitter, nan palmero

In a world filled with social media, it’s hard to choose which one to focus on to spread the word about a business.Ad-ology surveyed 752 US-small business owners to see which social media sites were the most beneficial for the success of their companies (via eMarketer.com).



Sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn all saw increases in the percentage of small business owners who found their sites beneficial.

