Facebook Is Crushing All Other Social Networks In The Time Each User Actually Spends On The Site

Americans spend more time daily on social media than any other major Internet activity, including email. And a recent report from BI Intelligence finds that Facebook absolutely dominates in terms of time spent per user. Meaning, not only is Facebook the biggest social network, but individual users of Facebook spend way more time on the site than users of other social networks.

Why does this matter?

New social networks seem to debut every week. And as people adopt these networks, people’s social activity becomes increasingly fragmented. While it’s easy to sign up for yet another social service, it’s important to understand which social networks really are capturing user attention for sustained periods of time, and getting users to engage with content on the sites.

In the report, BI Intelligence looks at how time-spend is distributed across different networks. We explore some of the breakout surprises, including the networks that are seeing engagement grow faster than overall audience size, identify what kinds of activities are popular on the different networks, and how compelled users are to participate there, rather than to simply scroll their feed.

Here are some of our findings:

