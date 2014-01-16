The Race Among Social Networks For Engagement And Time-Spend Has Created New Winners And Losers

As audiences adopt newer social networks, and people’s social activity becomes increasingly fragmented, other measures besides reach (usually measured in monthly active users) become important. How much time users spend on each social network and how engaged and interactive they are with content there are increasingly important ways of evaluating the sites.

It’s easy to sign up for yet another social network, and the statistics show many of the newest sites just keep growing. But then the question becomes — how much attention has the latest social network really captured, and are other networks losing engagement as these sites rise?

In a recent report, BI Intelligence looks at how much time social media is now occupying in Internet users’ daily lives and how time-spend is distributed across different networks. We also look at some of the breakout surprises, including the networks that are seeing engagement grow faster than overall audience size. The report identifies what kinds of activities are popular on the different networks, and how compelled users are to participate, rather than to simply scroll their feed. This report complements our popular reports on social media demographics and global audience sizes.

Here are some of our findings:

